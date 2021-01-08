The storm Filomena has covered several communities with a white blanket, after a nightly truce that was only the prelude to a snowfall without interruptions throughout the day. For Saturday, the Aemet has published a notice bulletin for red level snowfall in the Communities of Castilla-La Mancha, Valencia, Madrid (alarm that started yesterday), Aragon and Catalonia; orange level in the Community of Extremadura, Cantabria, La Rioja and Castilla y León. For its part, in Andalusia, Aragon and Murcia the worst will have already passed for this Sunday.

In the main axis of the storm have been, according to the authorities, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, Valencian Community, the north of Andalusia and Madrid. But it has also significantly affected Castilla y León, La Rioja, the Basque Country, Aragon and Catalonia. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) explained that an anticyclone could cause temperatures to drop even more than the first day of the storm, when the thermometer dropped to minus 18 degrees, especially in the interior of the Peninsula. As it moves north, the storm will continue through Sunday, the weather agency says.

There is a red alert in Toledo, Cuenca, Albacete, Guadalajara and the Community of Madrid, where up to 20 centimeters of snow could accumulate, although the record could reach 30 centimeters in the Ebro valley and the Sierra de Madrid. The fall in mercury will be abrupt even in the cities of the interior of the peninsula, where it could reach 10 degrees below zero.

Snow also affects air traffic, which has begun to divert or cancel flights due to alerts. Since yesterday, the Tenerife North airport and the Adolfo Suárez in Madrid had already begun to manage the snowfall on their runways and divert planes. In the middle of the afternoon, Renfe suspended three trains on the Huesca-Zaragoza-Teruel-Valencia line, two of medium distance and one regional. And from 9 pm, the AVE between Madrid and Valencia was interrupted.

Regarding the state of the highways, despite delays and cuts of secondary roads, no fatal accidents were reported. The different winter road plans are working in each Community, according to the alert level. The DGT reported at the beginning of the night that almost 700 incidents related to the weather had been reported in all the provinces, due to snowfall or the existence of fixed obstacles.

In the Valencian Community, twelve roads were cut; In Castilla-La Mancha, there were 6,000 kilometers of the regional network affected, while the A-4 towards Madrid did not allow the circulation of trucks and the Civil Guard held vehicles in Jaén and Ciudad Real, where the bags were full and emergency parking lots were on average 70% occupancy. For example, hundreds of trucks stopped their march near Castellón.

Danger at sea



In Cádiz there were two injuries when a wall of a house in Algeciras collapsed this morning, and in Malaga the Emergency Plan for Flood Risk was activated due to heavy rains and the forecast of reaching 110 liters of water per square meter in the next hours. On the other hand, a person had to be rescued, by being trapped inside his vehicle, when he tried to overcome a raft of water on the Arenilla road.

In the ports there were also incidents. The ship Fred Olsen ran aground in Gran Canaria due to the storm, and some 75 people who were on board had to be rescued; and in Valencia, a large part of the fishing fleet has remained in port. Today powerful coastal winds and strong waves are expected, both in the Mediterranean, especially the Valencian and Balearic coasts, and in the Atlantic and Cantabrian.

The storm will continue the danger. “The poor state of the sea”, says Aemet, “will affect the coastlines of Cádiz and the Strait and a large part of the Mediterranean coastline and the Galician and Catalan coasts will be on alert for significant risk of coastal phenomena (strong winds and waves). Saturday and Sunday”.