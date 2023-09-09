Jerke Kooistra, where do we know her from? Or do we actually know him?

Due to the recent attempts to save Big Bazar from the abyss, the company is in the spotlight, but director Kooistra seems to prefer to remain in the shadows.

Big Bazar (more than 1,400 employees) is a bargain chain founded in 2007 by Blokker Holding to compete with Action. Since the start of the corona period, the retailer has suffered losses, the debt is said to have risen to approximately 30 million euros. A lawsuit is now underway, in which Kooistra seems to give everything to save the company from bankruptcy.

Kooistra seems rather media-shy. There is little to be found on the internet about the CEO, not even a photo. The Financial Daily explains that trade runs in the family. Kooistra’s grandfather used to go past front doors on his cargo bike to sell loose goods.

It works through his lawyer NRC finally to speak to the CEO. His explanation for the radio silence: “Cups, saucers, plates, paintbrushes. That is my life. I am not that socially active or interesting.”

Fifty-year-old Frisian is an entrepreneur in heart and soul. “I am a wanderer who likes to be on the road. When I hear about an interesting formula in France, I drive straight there and back tomorrow. I like trade and want to offer cheap for the consumer.”

Kooistra does not seem to want to give up the fight against Big Bazar. Is it honorable perseverance or a case of denial?

Kooistra had previously closed twenty loss-making stores in a total of 120 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium, and he allegedly tried to arrange rent reductions for another twenty stores.

A very last resort to keep the chain afloat could be the Whoa procedure, Homologation Private Agreement Act, which has been in force since 2021. Fashion chain Shoeby also appealed to this new scheme last week, which helps companies with high debts, but healthy business activities, to reorganize.

The Big Bazar CEO emphasized this week in conversation with the news agency AP that all this doesn’t have to mean the end of Big Bazar. He calls on suppliers to “think along” and not get nervous. “I am hopeful that the judge will agree with the latest proposal.” Kooistra continues to say that Big Bazar is fundamentally a healthy company, despite the considerable rent arrears.

The latest news is that Big Bazar wants to sell its ten Belgian branches. With the money that the sale should generate, Big Bazar hopes to get the court to give the company more time to prevent imminent bankruptcy. The company reported this on Friday during a court session in Leeuwarden, according to ANP news agency.

Kooistra finds it difficult to say something about himself, what characterizes him as a person?

Lawyer Oscar van Oorschot describes his client as a ‘fighter’. A deeper motivation of the entrepreneur revolves around an old-fashioned Dutch day: “You want to go into town to eat a stroopwafel with your children. An empty shopping street is really not what you want. All small businesses are disappearing. The coziness is being pushed away, partly due to high rents.”

In the absence of columnist Marike Stellinga, who is on writing leave, NRC chooses a person of the week every Saturday.