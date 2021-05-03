Media services Named media services Yahoo and AOL may soon change ownership, Verizon and Apollo are expected to announce the deal today

The $ 5 billion acquisition would include several well-known media services.

Investment company Apollo Global Management is finalizing the acquisition of telecommunications services from telecommunications company Verizon Communications.

Bloombergin According to sources, the $ 5 billion (about € 4.2 billion) acquisition may be announced as early as Monday and includes Yahoo and AOL, among others. The parties to the transaction have not yet publicly commented on the transaction.

Verizon is best known for its telecom services. In 2015, it entered its media business and acquired AOL for approximately $ 4.4 billion. In 2017, the media portfolio, in turn, expanded with Yahoo’s online services, which Verizon acquired for $ 4.5 billion. However, according to Bloomberg, Verizon’s media investments were never very successful, and in 2018, the company made a $ 4.6 billion write-down on them.

Verizon is currently investing in its wireless services as well as developing its 5G network. In recent years, the company has sold other well-known media services. Last year, Verizon sold the online news service HuffPost to BuzzFeed, and in 2019, Automattic, which also owns WordPress, bought the blog service Tumblr from it. Reuters according to the information, Verizon has also previously hunted for a potential buyer for Yahoo Finance but has since terminated the search.