Searches are being carried out in the Krasnoyarsk regional clinical hospital and the Krasnoyarsk construction company “Sibiryak”, reports TASS citing a source in law enforcement.

It is reported that a criminal case was opened on theft in the supply of medical equipment as part of the reconstruction of the regional hospital. The amount of damage is estimated at about 113 million rubles.

The source noted that the case was brought against the head of the subcontractors involved in the supply of medical equipment, Sergei Vakulenko. It is known that the Capital Construction Department and the Sibiryak company signed a contract for the supply of equipment in 2018. Vakulenko was in charge of the subcontractors Stroytex and Krasmedservice. It was established that he was replacing the equipment, which was supposed to be delivered to the hospital under a government contract, with cheaper and with worse characteristics. The source stressed that, according to the conclusions of Roszdravnadzor, some of the supplied equipment could harm people.

According to available information, searches are also being carried out in the house of the executive director of the Sibiryak company, Konstantin Yegorov. The investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Committee.

Note that the new surgical building of the Krasnoyarsk hospital worth 7.4 billion rubles was opened as part of the reconstruction at the end of 2019. It was assumed that it will be built for the Universiade by the end of 2018, but the dates were postponed.