Media | Scholars knock out the scientific notion of HS’s editorial – “It’s really the opposite”

Philosophers and professors of science tell how HS’s editorial went about them in the woods.

Hundreds Twitter comments, criticism from professors, opinions, media critical television program. It has a few reactions to the one published on Saturday, April 3rd In the editorial of Helsingin Sanomat.

The editorial dealt primarily with a former professor at the University of Art and Design Antti Hassin memoirs and the political struggle of universities in the 1970s, when Moscow-minded militants sought to influence the content of studies and the composition of the teaching staff in several colleges and universities.

The critique raised by the editorial was not so much about the historical part, but about equating modern universities with the 1970s: [—] politics again arouses heated emotions in universities. At the center is an intersectional ideology that has arrived in Finland from the United States, challenging the ways of thinking that are considered masculine, white, and Western., stated in the editorial.

This sentence was the most criticized: The farther from the core of science progresses to the social, humanistic, and ultimately artistic fields, the less empirical there is in academic competition and the more ideology there is.

In what ways did researchers think the editorial’s perception of the world of science went wrong?

Let’s get started from the core of science. What’s in there? Is physics “harder” than sociology?

The whole question is kind of wrong, says the philosopher of science and the university lecturer Samuli Reijula From the University of Helsinki. At the core are not certain disciplines, but scientific methods. The “hardness” or specificity of science is based on the commonly agreed way in which scientific research is conducted. That should apply to all science.

“It is essential that science is institutionally organized so that we subject our arguments to an open debate in the scientific community,” says Reijula.

Only when an argument passes a critical debate in the scientific community does it become a scientific fact. Facts.

In physics as well as in sociology, the research design, research material and the way it is collected, as well as conclusions should be critically weighed. Contrary to what was claimed in the editorial, empirical research based on observation and measurement is also practiced in the humanities.

An internationally renowned philosopher of science Uskali Mäki says that comparing different fields of research is impossible and insane. “Just as we don’t prioritize the javelin thrower and figure skater – or even the figure and speed skater – we shouldn’t rank our research areas either,” Mäki says.

“Different fields of research have different tasks and objectives in the overall system of science, and the performance of the fields must be assessed in relation to these tasks.”

In terms of the greatest challenges facing humanity, the gap between the natural sciences and other fields of research is, in Mäki’s opinion, destructive. All sciences are needed, in understanding and working with each other. He takes the world after the corona pandemic, for example.

“It is not enough to rely on the results of research in virology, epidemiology and aerosol physics. There is also a need for behavioral sciences, law, economics, cultural and communication research, philosophy. There is a growing realization that the arts and their research also play a key role in these joint efforts. ”

What about ideology? Are other disciplines more susceptible to it, as the editorial argued?

The use of research data is of course value-based, as researchers have their own perceptions of the world and society, says Professor of Communication at the University of Helsinki Esa Väliverronen.

“But what matters is whether the researcher recognizes his or her connections and understands their significance to his or her research.”

According to Intermediate, the public debate may feed the notion of “politicized research”.

“Some researchers these days are taking a pretty brisk stance on things and this is causing outrage. Many people think that it is only the opinions of the researcher, even if the researcher tries to apply his / her research data when commenting, ”says Väliverronen.

According to Väliverronen, accusing the humanities and social sciences of ideology is typical of populist rhetoric and the far right in many countries. In Finland, similar views have been expressed, for example, by some supporters of basic Finns.

“The editorial was an interesting bet from Hesar in that the text aroused the same suspicions,” Väliverronen says.

Väliverronen has studied Finnish perceptions of science and the publicity of science. Science barometer According to him, the majority of Finns still rely extensively on science and universities. However, the ratio of basic Finnish supporters to science differs from the rest of the population, Väliverronen says.

“There are a fair number of those who support it who think that only the natural sciences are hard sciences unlike the social sciences and humanities. They are not in favor of funding these sciences in the same way as funding other research. ”

The HS editorial also referred to the spread of “intersectionality” in universities. Intersectionality means a view that recognizes diversity. It argues that a person’s position in society is affected by a number of intersecting background factors, such as gender, age, socioeconomic background, ethnic background, and education.

What does Intersectionality Mean in Universities?

Assistant Professor of Urban Sociology, University of Helsinki Veikko Eranti gives an example. Eranti has taught in the basic course that sociology was born at the same time as urbanization. And urbanization intensified in Europe in the 19th century with industrialization and capitalism.

“Students from Asian backgrounds who attended the course have asked me if this is now the whole picture of urbanization. That China hasn’t lived in cities for much longer, ”Eranti says.

“I answer that, of course. But this is a European perspective on how urbanization and sociology are linked. ”

The example opens up a new perspective for both the course participants and its leader. The formation of European cities may not tell the whole story of urbanization. That is just one aspect.

“For someone else, what appears within science as a more multidisciplinary perspective may appear as ideology,” Eranti says.

According to the philosopher of science Samuli Reijula, intersectionality specifically raises perspectives in the scientific debate that are most often left unheard of.

“The editorial gave the impression that intersectionality distorts the pure pursuit of information. It’s really the opposite, ”says Reijula.

The scientific community must be sufficiently diverse. Otherwise, the research results are viewed through similar glasses and an essential critical perspective may go unnoticed, Reijula ​​says.

“It is ironic that now intersectionality was seen as a producer of ideology. Its purpose has been precisely to bring to the debate voices that complement the refinement of scientific facts and take us towards a more objective picture of social phenomena. ”

According to Reijula, it is often difficult to perceive the diversity of perspectives if one belongs to the majority.

“In the majority, it’s easy to think that I see reality as it is.”

Reijula ​​emphasizes that considering intersectionality does not mean that all information claims are relative. In other words, there would be only different interpretations, no truths. He refers to a well-known philosopher of science Ian Hackingin to thoughts: We all look at the world from slightly different perspectives. But we still look at the same world. And that’s what we’re trying to understand. “We get to choose a question, but the world chooses the answer.”

And finally everyday life of universities. In that respect, the description of the editorial does not correspond to reality, he says Anu Koivunen, which has studied, among other things, media culture and political publicity. Koivunen is currently a professor of gender studies at the University of Tampere.

In Koivunen’s opinion, the editorial gave a “biased caricature” of the world of science and the university. As a media researcher, Koivu is particularly concerned about the fact that it was not just any column or pack, but a prestigious editorial in a big magazine. Under the editorials, it reads that they represent the “principle line of the magazine”.

“How should we react in the future to the science policy statements made in the HS editorials, such as the issue of university funding? Do they come from the same caricature tube? Or are they written expertly, as we readers expect from Helsingin Sanomat? ” Koivunen asks.

According to Koivunen, the media is not very well on the map about what is happening in universities. “In ten years, universities have become profit machines, where the key task of staff is to apply for external research funding. Everyday life is teaching, publishing and managing various projects. What is being discussed in universities is not ideology but money. Its scarcity and its acquisition. ”

In what way the views in the editorial represent the science policy line of HS, editor-in-chief Kaius Niemi?

“The editorial contained ill-considered column-like word choices that unnecessarily put the disciplines in order in relation to the‘ core ’and from which conclusions could be drawn about the ideologisation of the pursuit of science,” Niemi says.

“I apologize for these failed formulations. They, as well as the interpretations made of them, did not encounter Helsingin Sanomat’s well-established editorial line, in which the journal settles with researchers, rather than on the same side as the social climate changes. ”

Veikko Eranti­

Anu Koivunen­

Kaius Niemi­

Samuli Reijula­

Uskali Mäki­