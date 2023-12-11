Monday, December 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Media | Schibsted plans to sell its media business – the stock is on the rise

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Media | Schibsted plans to sell its media business – the stock is on the rise

In the deal, Schibsted's news media, ownership stake in Polaris Media and other media assets will be separated into a separate company called Schibsted Media. The company in question is also delisting from the stock exchange.

Media group Schibsted plans to sell its media operations to the Tinius Trust foundation. According to the financial information service Refinitiv, the foundation is Schibsted's largest shareholder with approximately 30 percent ownership.

Schibsted and Tinius Trust said on Monday morning that they had made a non-binding agreement on the matter.

Norwegian Schibsted is one of the largest media groups in the Nordic countries. It owns, among others, the Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet and Norway's largest newspaper Verdens Gang.

In Finland, Schibsted owns, for example, Tori.fin and Oikotie.

In the store Schibsted's news media, ownership stake in Polaris Media and other media assets will be separated into a separate company called Schibsted Media, and that company will be sold to Tinius Trust. At the same time, Schibsted Media is leaving the stock exchange.

See also  Psychology Research: blue and red paintings are most pleasing

The market place company will continue as it is on the Oslo stock exchange.

The transaction amount was said to be NOK 6.2 billion, or about EUR 530 million. The deal still requires the approval of the shareholders. The deal is estimated to be completed in the first half of next year.

According to Schibsted, it plans to return the money from the deal to its shareholders.

According to Dagens Industri Schibsted's Viaplay ownership is not included in the transaction. Schibsted owns 10.3 percent of Viaplay.

The news of the sale caused Schibsted's stock to rise sharply on the Oslo stock exchange. The share was up 13.5 percent at 11:45 a.m. Finnish time.

#Media #Schibsted #plans #sell #media #business #stock #rise

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 | McLaren: Bortoleto makes his debut on the simulator and aims for FP1

F1 | McLaren: Bortoleto makes his debut on the simulator and aims for FP1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result