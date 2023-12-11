Media | Schibsted plans to sell its media business – the stock is on the rise

In the deal, Schibsted's news media, ownership stake in Polaris Media and other media assets will be separated into a separate company called Schibsted Media. The company in question is also delisting from the stock exchange.

Media group Schibsted plans to sell its media operations to the Tinius Trust foundation. According to the financial information service Refinitiv, the foundation is Schibsted's largest shareholder with approximately 30 percent ownership.

Schibsted and Tinius Trust said on Monday morning that they had made a non-binding agreement on the matter.

Norwegian Schibsted is one of the largest media groups in the Nordic countries. It owns, among others, the Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet and Norway's largest newspaper Verdens Gang.

In Finland, Schibsted owns, for example, Tori.fin and Oikotie.

In the store Schibsted's news media, ownership stake in Polaris Media and other media assets will be separated into a separate company called Schibsted Media, and that company will be sold to Tinius Trust. At the same time, Schibsted Media is leaving the stock exchange.

The market place company will continue as it is on the Oslo stock exchange.

The transaction amount was said to be NOK 6.2 billion, or about EUR 530 million. The deal still requires the approval of the shareholders. The deal is estimated to be completed in the first half of next year.

According to Schibsted, it plans to return the money from the deal to its shareholders.

According to Dagens Industri Schibsted's Viaplay ownership is not included in the transaction. Schibsted owns 10.3 percent of Viaplay.

The news of the sale caused Schibsted's stock to rise sharply on the Oslo stock exchange. The share was up 13.5 percent at 11:45 a.m. Finnish time.