Media | Sanoma intends to appeal the decision of the Tax Adjustment Board regarding the VAT on magazines

April 29, 2021
The decision concerns the VAT on magazines distributed from Norway to Finland.

Media company Sanoma states that it has received a decision from the Tax Adjustment Board, on the basis of which it is obliged to pay approximately EUR 20 million in VAT on magazines distributed from Norway to Finland.

The decision is based on the tax audits performed by the tax administration at Sanoma Media Finland oy. The Taxpayers’ Enforcement Unit complained about the tax audits. Sanoma reports that the Tax Adjustment Board has now made a decision approving the appeal.

Sanoma considers the claims unfounded, and the company intends to appeal the board’s decision to the administrative court. Therefore, Sanoma does not record a provision in this regard.

Appeal concerned the VAT treatment of certain Sanoma magazines printed throughout Europe and distributed through a logistics center in Norway in 2015 and 2016–2018. The VAT on magazines mailed from Norway is lower than that on newspapers mailed from Finland.

President and CEO of Sanoma Media Finland Pia Kalsta says the company has competed with printing companies across Europe to print magazines. The magazine has been pre-processed by a Norwegian logistics company.

“We have built a total solution, and the solution has been made in accordance with existing legislation and interpretations. We want to look at this to the end and that the matter is investigated properly, ”says Kalsta.

The Norwegian logistics center used by Sanoma offers value-added services, such as product sorting, addressing and coordination of the entire logistics chain.

Helsingin Sanomat is part of Sanoma.

