Media | Sanoma complained about Yle Areena to the EU Commission, the company’s CEO commented

According to the CEO of Sanoma, a media and educational materials company that has complained to the EU Commission about Yle Areena, the company wants to know how widely Yle can offer online content that is also produced commercially.

Media and learning materials company Sanoma wants the EU to set limits on what kind of audiovisual content and for how long YLE can offer online.

In practice, this is Yle Areena, the scope of which, in Sanoma’s view, does not fully comply with EU state aid rules.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said that Sanoma had lodged a complaint with the EU Commission about state aid, to which Finland is now preparing a response.

According to the Ministry, Sanoma considers that Yle’s right to provide video-on-demand services should be significantly restricted when it is not a so-called catch-up service. This means the availability of programs online for some time after the TV show, but no longer.

“The complaint sounds too negative. We want the authorities to stop and do the review, ”says Sanoma’s CEO Susan Duinhoven in a telephone interview.

“In the smaller media segment, the state-funded Yle plays a very big role. The general is loved, but it is important for us to know exactly what the rules of the game are in each segment. Our own investment decisions also depend on it. ”

According to Duinhoven, the company’s request is specifically targeted at these potentially overlapping segments, such as learning content.

“This has nothing to do with our journalistic elements,” he says.

In the area of ​​journalism, Sanoma publishes, for example, Helsingin Sanomat, Aamulehti and Ilta-Sanomat.

In Yle’s opinion the complaint jeopardizes the basis and future of its activities.

“The weakening of Yle Areena would be a blow – not only to Finnish but also to Finnish cultural content. Nor does it strengthen media companies operating in national markets, but increases the dominance of large international players. Tying Yle Areena’s operations to the publication of linear broadcasts would mean a withering away of the entire public service in the long term, ”Yle’s CEO Merja Ylä-Anttila stated in a press release on Thursday.

According to Duinhoven, Sanoma wants to know if Finnish TV content is an area on which it should make future investments. He says there is room for both public and private media.

“We’re not against General, but we also need to make decisions about our business, and we need information to do that. Both public and private media are needed. ”

Sanoma owns Nelonen, a TV channel known especially for entertainment, and is a very significant publisher of educational materials such as textbooks.

Yle is a major financier of culture in Finland, and produces, for example, documents and cultural content. Couldn’t the restriction of Yle Areena really threaten Finnish culture more broadly?

“It is precisely this kind of content that is not commercially viable that is what government money is specifically worth spending on,” Duinhoven says.

“But if you go to Yle Areena now, there will be not only opera and high-quality drama but also content that commercial media could produce.”

According to him, Sanoma also does not want to restrict the possibility of watching a program broadcast on television afterwards.

“It’s about building an extensive content library, and yet a library that stays available forever,” he says.

Media use is rapidly moving to the network, and the role of linear television is diminishing. Should broadcasters then be technologically limited to on-air programming?

“It’s not our job to tell you which solution would be right. I leave it entirely up to Yle to find them. We just want to know where the borders go. ”

What about freedom of speech? Yle is also a major journalistic player and also a competitor of Helsingin Sanomat in the news.

“I hope all my actions show that I am a very strong defender of freedom of speech. But I also strongly believe that everyone has the right to do business, ”Duinhoven says.

He emphasizes that the company’s complaint is not directed to the area of ​​journalism.

At the same time, he notes that freedom of speech cannot mean that a public media company could move into any market.

“It can’t be so much that someone who doesn’t have to worry about income can come into the learning market, for example, and find that I produce this for free. That’s when it’s very difficult to compete. ”

According to Yle’s own press release, its learning content is aimed at everyone and it does not produce or intend to produce content in accordance with the school curriculum.

The State of Finland An earlier complaint concerning the scope of YLE ‘s tasks, which has been lodged by the Media Media Trustee Media Association, of which Sanoma is a member, is also pending.

This complaint concerns the scope of the textual content on Yle’s network, which the Media Association would like to limit.

A government proposal has been submitted on the matter, which is currently being considered by Parliament.