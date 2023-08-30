Media | Sanoma buys Western Finland and Raumalainen

“By working together, we can strengthen vibrant journalism and a regional voice in Satakunta,” says Sanoma Media Finland’s Petteri Putkiranta.

to the Sanoma Group the media company Sanoma Media Finland belongs to buys Länsi-Suomi and Raumalainen magazines. Sanoma does not disclose the transaction amount.

Länsi-Suomi and Raumalainen will continue to appear as normal after the sale.

The media and learning materials company said on Wednesday that it will buy the entire shares of Marva Media and Rauma Suorajakelu. Marva Media publishes Länsi-Suomei and Raumalainen city newspaper.

According to Sanoma, the deal strengthens the company’s regional news media reach and customer base in the Satakunta region. According to Sanoma, digital business will require significant investments in development in the future.

Trade continues Sanoma Media Finland’s regional growth. The message said in February 2020 that they will buy Aamulehti, Satakunta Kansa and thirteen smaller newspapers in Pirkanmaa and Western and Central Finland. The purchase price at that time was 115 million euros.

Business Director of Sanoma Media Finland’s News and Feature Media Unit Petteri Putkiranta says that recent global crises have increased the importance of the news media. In his opinion, the need for national and regional information has also grown at the same time.

“Local and regional media have a completely new opportunity to reach and influence in digital channels. By working together, we can strengthen vibrant journalism and a regional voice in Satakunta. Now that the deal has been concluded, we can plan together how we will operate in the future,” says Putkiranta in the press release.

Marva CEO of Media Heikki Marva on the other hand, is happy that the family company will have a new owner who knows the media thoroughly and is committed to journalism and development.

“The digital revolution requires bold investments from the media, which together with Sanoma can be implemented. In cooperation, we can invest enough in development and serve the needs of readers and advertisers even better, and thus this deal is good for Rauma and the entire Satakunna, its residents and businesses,” says Marva in the press release.

According to Asiakastieto, Marva Media’s turnover was more than 6 million euros last year. Sanoma Media Finland’s net sales last year, on the other hand, was more than 566 million euros.

Sanoma Media Finland is part of Sanoma Group, and Helsingin Sanomat is part of Sanoma Media Finlandia.