Media | Sanoma and Posti have a long agreement on early distribution – the cooperation supports the life cycle of a paper magazine

The extension agreement signed for early distribution will secure the distribution of Helsingin Sanomat’s printed magazine in the Helsinki metropolitan area until the end of 2029.

Helsinki Sanoma Media Finland, which publishes the newspapers, has entered into a long-term extension agreement with Posti for the early distribution of newspapers in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The agreement is valid until the end of 2029.

In addition to Helsingin Sanomat, the agreement also secures the distribution of other newspapers in early distribution in the Helsinki metropolitan area for years to come.

Companies According to the agreement, the agreement will enable the future distribution of the magazines and the development of distribution in cooperation. The basis of the agreement is to ensure that the cost development of the printed magazine, including distribution, is on a sustainable basis.

The newspaper distributed at home in the early hours of the morning is still an important part of communication that is valued by Finns.

“Reading a paper magazine at the breakfast table is really important for a huge part of Finns, this is also the case for Helsingin Sanomat readers in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The print magazine is still an important channel for advertiser customers as well, ”says the business director of the News and featuremedia unit Petteri Putkiranta Sanoma Media from Finland.

“With this agreement, we have secured the print distribution of our products and in addition we can develop the distribution so that the quality meets the needs of the magazine’s subscribers,” Putkiranta estimates.

Early delivery is an important part of newspaper service, as readers want the magazine home in the morning. Newspaper houses and magazine subscribers expect quality service from Posti. On the other hand, the cost of early distribution must not continue to be a barrier to subscribing to the magazine.

The subscribers’ experiences of distribution are regularly examined. Over the last couple of years, the satisfaction of HS customers with the functionality of early delivery has significantly improved.

“Newspaper distribution is an important part of our business, and we want to support the extension of the life cycle of a paper newspaper. The agreement requires us to utilize the strengths of our distribution network in terms of both costs and sustainable development, ”says the Director of Posti’s Postal Services business group. Yrjö Eskola.

Postal has grown its early distribution business in recent years. Last year, Alma Media’s early distribution operations in Pirkanmaa and Satakunta were transferred to Posti in a business acquisition. Posti has been responsible for the early distribution of HS and other newspapers in the Helsinki metropolitan area since 2003.

At present, Posti handles early delivery in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Eastern Uusimaa, Pirkanmaa, Satakunta, South-Eastern Finland, Southern Savonia, Central Finland, Southern Ostrobothnia and North Karelia. About 2,600 distributors work in the early delivery of the post office.

Sanoma’s own distribution network, Early Bird, will continue to distribute in parts of the Uusimaa region as before