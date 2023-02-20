Media | Sanna Marin was asked in the American program 60 Minutes why youth is an advantage for the prime minister

In an interview with an American program, Prime Minister Marin spoke about the war in Ukraine and Finland’s goal of carbon neutrality, among other things.

CBS channel valued 60 Minutes –the program went to Helsinki to interview the prime minister Sanna Marinia (sd). The program aired in the United States on Sunday night.

The topics of the interview were, among other things, the war in Ukraine and Finland’s effort to be carbon neutral by 2035.

Supplier Sharyn Alfonsi asked Marin whether, in the current economic situation, Finland can afford to stick to its goal of carbon neutrality.

– We cannot afford not to do these things. Our biggest growth and new jobs will be in the green transition sector, Marin said.

When talking about the goal of carbon neutrality, Marin emphasized the economic benefits in addition to the environmental values.

– Of course, we are selfish in the sense that we want to benefit from the green transition.

Marin stated that climate change mitigation must be woken up now.

– We don’t have another planet.

From Marin asked if the younger generation of decision makers understand this better. Marin stated that politics needs decision-makers of all ages from many different backgrounds, but also more young people.

The reporter quizzed Marin on what is the advantage or benefit of a politician or prime minister being from a younger generation.

– People are always different, regardless of their age or gender, Marin began.

– Young does not always mean progressive. But younger generations have a greater need to quickly tackle problems such as climate change. Young people are not only needed as decision-makers, but it is important to offer young people a voice: the opportunity to influence and bring about changes in the world.

Ukrainian war regarding, Marin emphasized how important it is that Ukraine wins the war and that Ukraine is supported in every possible way.

– I am afraid that if Ukraine did not win the war, we could face years of war. It would send a message that another country can be conquered and another country can be invaded and benefited from.

Marin said he appreciates the efforts of both the EU and the US to support Ukraine.

– But I think we should do even more to make sure that Ukraine wins this war, Marin said.

– We are ready to impose even tougher sanctions, we are willing to offer the kind of military assistance that Ukraine needs.

The interview briefly touched on the worldwide attention that followed Marin’s party video last summer. Marin comments that she still dances and drinks occasionally.