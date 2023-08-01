Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Media | Rydman's messages became news in the Arab media

August 1, 2023
Media | Rydman’s messages became news in the Arab media

At least the news sites Al-Jazeera, Al-Bawaba and Arab News have reported on the old messages of the Minister of Economy, Wille Rydman.

Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) the old Private messages have become news in the Middle East.

Among other things, a news channel Al Jazeera The Arabic-language site extensively quotes Helsingin Sanomat published last week messages. In the Al-Jazeera article, it is reported up to the headline level that Rydman wrote racist messages about black people and Arabs.

Al-Jazeera is a global news media headquartered in Qatar.

To the title until is Al-Bawaba and Arab News – Rydman’s message raised on news sites, where he calls people monkeys. This was reported first in Finland Evening News.

“In the leaked messages, he repeatedly uses language that is Islamophobic and derogatory to the inhabitants of the Middle East,” Arab News writes in its article.

Al-Bawaba, on the other hand, describes in his English-language article that Rydman used “very racist expletives”.

Al-Bawaba is an online news media in English and Arabic operating from Jordan, Dubai and the UK. Arab News, on the other hand, is Saudi Arabia’s first English-language newspaper.

