Media | Ruotsalaislehti: Telia is negotiating the sale of its TV holdings – the deal would also include MTV

According to the newspaper, negotiations are taking place with several interested buyers, among whom are the media companies Schibstedt, Bonniers and Egmont.

Telecom company Telia is preparing to sell the TV company TV4, which also owns MTV and the streaming service C More, reports the Swedish financial magazine Affärsvärlden.

According to the newspaper, negotiations are taking place with several interested buyers, among whom are the media companies Schibstedt, Bonniers and Egmont. According to the Swedish newspaper, the purchase price is less than half of what Telia paid in 2019. At that time, Bonnier's TV company sold TV4 to Telia for about 10 billion kroner (880 million euros), but now the price could be as low as 3–4 billion.

Telia's spokesperson Tobias Gyhlenius informs the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT that Telia does not comment on market rumors and speculations. At the same time, however, he shed light on Telia's strategic business goals.

“There is a big change going on in the media industry. We focus on making the television and media business profitable, achieving sustainable growth, speeding up digitalization and becoming even more relevant to viewers and advertisers,” Gyhlenius wrote to SVT.

in Finland MTV's longtime program director Jorma Sairanen suggested by Helsingin Sanomat in the birthday interview on Sunday, that the Sanoma Group should buy MTV, which has been in trouble for a long time, for itself. In Sairanen's opinion, such a deal would help Sanoma compete for advertising money against foreign companies.

“In the past, there was talk that such a deal could not pass the competition authority, but I claim that nowadays it would. Google and Meta control such a large part of the advertising market that there would be no advertising dominance,” Sairanen envisioned in the interview.

Sanoma owns the TV company Nelonen and is also the largest owner of STT.