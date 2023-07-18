‘Media’ claim that Nyck de Vries would get a seat at Red Bull.

It is evident that Nyck de Vries has been put aside ruthlessly. The Dutch driver drove ten races this year without any real bright spots. De Vries didn’t think the last race went that bad, although he finished last. Helmut Marko had enough and De Vries was allowed to leave immediately.

So De Vries not only had to leave the AlphaTauri, he is now also outside the Red Bull family. Other drivers who received a demotion to their racing overalls were at least allowed to show their skills elsewhere. Kvyat went to Toro Rosso, Albon was allowed to try in the DTM. And DeVries? As the advertisement reads, “it doesn’t work here anymore”.

De Vries had a multi-year contract with Red Bull

So enough reason for Nyck de Vries to bite the bullet. Because the Frisian has been through a lot in the past week and a half. Nyck lashes out at ‘Italian media’.

According to De Vries, he had received a ‘multi-year’ contract from Red Bull. He would drive for AlphaTauri for this year and next year he was promised a seat at Red Bull Racing, next to Max Verstappen. But yeah, that didn’t happen after 11 fast laps by Daniel Ricciardo. That was all Marko needed to know that he wanted to get rid of Nyck.

Especially special is the statement that he is not surprised by the team that stole the eighth title from Lewis Hamilton. Serious?

NUANCE!

Maaaaarrrr. How seriously should we take all this? We at Autoblog are always of the much needed nuance and perspective. It seems a bit like a cowboy has sent a special message into the world that we are all happy to take on board.

It is not surprising that De Vries lashes out at his former employer, but that of that ‘stolen’ eighth world title is. It’s a sentiment that doesn’t really live with us, but it does with the British.

The most important thing is the acknowledgment of the source. The original source cannot be found. Italian media suggests Gazetta Dello Sport, but that’s an assumption. Every article that can be found online links to an article where NO original source is mentioned, let alone a link to it. So in this article is claimed to be Austrian Courier is the original source. Fine. Are we going to read it to get back to ‘Italian media’.

In short, we think it concerns rock hard or rather warm creamy bovine faeces.

