Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted this Monday to a clinic in Orlando, United States, due to abdominal pain, reported the Brazilian press.

Bolsonaro, who left Brazil at the end of December and avoided participating in the inauguration ceremony of his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvawas admitted to the AdventHealth Celebration hospital, said the newspaper O Globo.

According to the information, apparently revealed by a Bolsonaro ally, The former president presented discomfort on the night of Sunday, January 8, and was later transferred to a medical center this Monday where he remains hospitalized.

The far-right ex-president underwent several surgeries for abdominal pain after the attack he suffered in 2018, when he was stabbed during a rally.

Since that attack, Bolsonaro has been hospitalized several times for abdominal pain. The last time was in November, when he was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia.

(It may interest you: Bolsonaro tepidly rejects a coup attempt by his followers)

The president affirmed that his opponents misrepresented his statements. See also IMF raises growth outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean

The health problem of the former Brazilian president It is known only a few hours after several of his sympathizers invaded the three seats of power in Brasilia: Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Supreme Court, in an attempt to remove the leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from the presidency.

In one of his last public messages on Twitter on Sunday, Bolsonaro denied any link to the coup acts in the capital that caused damage to the headquarters of the three powers.

(You can read: Bolsonarists stole firearms from the Brazilian Presidency)

Throughout my tenure, I was always within the four lines of the Constitution

In his post, Bolsonaro tepidly rejected the attacks and wrote: “Peaceful demonstrations, within the law, are part of democracy. However, vandalism and invasions of public buildings like those that occurred today, as well as those practiced on the left in 2013 and 2017, escape the rule”.

The retired Army captain repudiated in his message “the accusations, without evidence” made by the current head of state, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who this Sunday reproached his predecessor for “stimulating” the coup acts of his most radical supporters.

The demonstrators managed to pass the security barrier and invaded the Congress.

“Throughout my tenure, I have always been within the four lines of the Constitution and defending the laws, democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom,” said the leader of the Brazilian extreme right.

Bolsonaro, who still does not openly admit his defeat in the elections on October 30, traveled to the United States two days before the inauguration of Lula without official forecast of return.

(Keep reading: Brazil: world leaders reject Bolsonarista assault on seats of power)

From the time the elections were held until his departure for Orlando, the now ex-governor locked himself up in the official residence and minimized his public acts, while his most radical followers blocked several of the country’s main highways or promoted serious disturbances in Brasilia on the eve of the Lula’s inauguration.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL YO GLOBO (GDA)