A thigh injury forced Vinicius off the field during Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers last Thursday, and the 23-year-old player returned to his club to undergo further examinations.

Real Madrid said in a statement: “He was diagnosed with a muscle and tendon tear in his left leg. He will undergo evaluation again.”

Vinicius wrote on the social networking platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “I will come back stronger.”

Media reports said that the Brazilian striker would be absent for about 10 weeks.

Vinicius left the field in the 27th minute of the match when his country was leading 1-0, before losing in the second half with two goals from Luis Diaz.

He added, “I think it was the same previous injury. I felt pain in the back of my thigh.”

The Brazilian star was absent from the field for a month after sustaining an injury to his right thigh at the end of last August during a Spanish League match. He did not participate in Brazil’s first two matches in the South American qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru last September.

Vinicius scored 6 goals and assisted 4 others with Real Madrid in all competitions this season.

Real Madrid also missed the efforts of midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during the current international break after he injured his right knee during training with the French national team.

The 21-year-old French midfielder, who participated in all of Real Madrid’s league matches this season, joined the list of his teammates Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Arda Guler who were injured in the knee.

Real Madrid ranks second in the league, two points behind leaders Girona.

He will be a guest on Cadiz on Sunday, when the league resumes after the end of the international break.