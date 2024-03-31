Negotiations on a truce between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas will resume in Cairo on March 31, the TV channel reported. al Qahera news with reference to Cairo News.

According to him, information about the resumption of negotiations was confirmed by a source in the Egyptian security services.

Egypt and Qatar are making efforts to achieve progress in negotiations between the parties, the publication clarifies. Egyptian authorities did not comment on the resumption of consultations, clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

No other details are provided.

Earlier, on March 29, CNN reported that negotiations between the United States and Israel on a possible Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip could take place in Washington on April 1. Talks were planned for this week, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled them after the US refused to block a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of prisoners held by Hamas.

A day earlier, Politico reported that Washington was holding talks with the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) on options for stabilizing the post-war situation in the Gaza Strip. A Pentagon source told the newspaper that “Israel is reluctant to conduct these negotiations. His plans are to achieve the complete destruction of Hamas by military means.”

On March 22, Netanyahu announced Israel’s readiness to conduct a ground military operation in the city of Rafah even without US support. He noted that without a ground operation in Rafah, it will not be possible to defeat Hamas. Israel understands the importance of evacuating the civilian population from the city before the entry of troops, the politician emphasized.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.