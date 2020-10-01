The outskirts of Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, are under heavy shelling, reports Sputnik Armenia…

According to preliminary data, most likely, we are talking about shelling. Officially, the defense department has not yet commented on this data.

Let us remind you that Armenia and Azerbaijan have disputed the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988, when this region left the Azerbaijan SSR.

A few days ago, the situation in Karabakh escalated. Yerevan and Baku accuse each other of escalation. Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh would stop when Armenia withdraws its troops from there.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking on the phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, said that Russia is ready to provide a platform for organizing contacts on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Earlier on Thursday, the defense ministry of the unrecognized republic reported that an Azerbaijani combat helicopter was shot down in the southern section of the contact line near the Varazatumb hill.