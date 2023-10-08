Israeli intelligence did not know about the preparation of an attack by the Palestinian Hamas movement, and the country’s armed forces for a long time could not realize the scale of the attack and organize logistics, the newspaper reported on October 8 Haaretz.

According to her information, the terrorist invasion took the Israeli security authorities by surprise. In the absence of intelligence warning about the attack, there were not enough forces on the ground to respond, the material says.

In addition, after the start of armed clashes between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas, the military took a lot of time to assess the scale of the situation, the publication notes. The newspaper also points to the IDF’s poor logistics, which led to soldiers waiting for hours for transport. Because of this, in most cases, soldiers and officers were forced to ask friends or relatives for help to get to their destination, Haaretz points out.

Earlier on October 8, the newspaper also reported, citing sources, that the Israel Defense Forces, after the attack by Hamas forces, discovered 29 gaps along the border fence near the Gaza Strip. According to the publication, this allowed Palestinian fighters to violate the border without being detected.

A day earlier, on October 7, Israel’s former deputy national security adviser, Professor Chuck Freilich, said that the Hamas attack on Israel was possible due to disorder in the country’s intelligence and military forces. In his opinion, the attack on Israeli territory on Saturday was allowed due to a “catastrophic failure” of Israeli intelligence.

On the morning of October 7, a massive rocket attack was carried out on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. In addition, militants invaded border areas in the south of the Jewish state. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. The Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed.

On the evening of October 8, Galant promised an unprecedented retaliatory blow to Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip, which will be remembered 50 years from now. He noted that Palestine will pay a “very high price” and Hamas will regret the launch of the Israeli military operation.

Also this evening, the Israeli army said it had struck about 800 targets in the Gaza Strip. In the past few hours alone, the military says it has attacked about 120 targets around Beit Hanon, an area it says serves as a “terrorist nest” for Hamas.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.