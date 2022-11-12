Instructors in the UK have encountered difficulties in training the Ukrainian military. The newspaper reported Financial Times.

It is noted that about three thousand employees of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will complete training in Britain by Christmas on December 25. Another 7,000 have completed their studies, starting in June of this year. According to the organizers of the training, a number of problems arose during the training.

For example, UAF recruits completed a five-week course in minimal combat skills: handling weapons, basic combat tactics like flanking maneuvers or cyber security. At the same time, British army recruits have 14 weeks for the basic course.

Also, the difficulty was caused by the fact that Ukrainians are trained as independent employees, and not by formed units. The reason is that the fighters from Ukraine come from different parts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The authors of the article also reported that among the students there are people of different ages (from 18 to 30 years old), both men and women. In addition, non-commissioned officers have a separate leadership discipline.

At the end of October, the Foreign Ministers of the EU countries agreed to create a training mission to train soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Training will take place not in Ukraine, but in a neighboring country. It is noted that Hungary will not participate in the initiative.

In September, information appeared that France plans to start training Ukrainian soldiers in Poland by the end of the year. It was reported that the Ministry of Defense of the Republic plans to support the European mission to train Ukrainian soldiers and has already worked out the basic principles of participation in it.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.