Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was detained on suspicion of illegal enrichment, the agency reports 24.kg…

It is noted that Abylgaziev was summoned for questioning on Tuesday, after which he was handed a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment. According to the agency, he is being held in a case related to the Kumtor gold mine.

Recall that Abylgaziev headed the government of Kyrgyzstan from 2018 to 2020. On June 15 last year, he resigned.

In mid-October 2020, after the previous authorities resigned as a result of protests, Abylgaziev was banned from leaving the country. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan explained that this prohibition is a standard procedure when starting pre-trial proceedings in any case.

Earlier it was reported that a deputy of parliament Duishon Torokulov was detained in Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of corruption.