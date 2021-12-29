The Turkish security forces detained a foreigner on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist group ISIS (banned in the Russian Federation). This was reported on Tuesday, December 28, the newspaper Cumhuriyet…

The suspect was detained at the Esenboga airport in the capital. At the same time, according to the publication, he had Russian documents with him.

“A Russian citizen with a forged passport was detained at the Esenboga airport (Ankara – ed.). During the check of passengers on the plane en route from Kiev to Ankara, law enforcement officers raised suspicions about the actions of T.I., who has an Uzbek passport issued in his name. The passport turned out to be fake, ”the message says.

It is noted that the suspect VB is 24 years old, he was detained and taken to the Anti-Terrorism Department of the Ankara Police Department.

On October 9, it was reported that the Turkish special services detained six foreigners on suspicion of espionage. According to security officials, the detainees were preparing for military action in order to obtain confidential information. During the search, weapons, pistols and laser pointers were seized from them.

Later, Turkey stated that four of those arrested were allegedly Russians. A citizen of Ukraine and a citizen of Uzbekistan were also detained.