In Iraq, the Baghdad airport came under rocket fire. This is reported by the TV channel Sky News Arabia…

According to him, two missiles hit the airport. There are no casualties or casualties as a result of the incident. It is not yet known who is behind this shelling.

Recall that on the eve of four missiles exploded near the US diplomatic mission in the “green zone” located in the center of the Iraqi capital. Prior to that, on the night of August 28, the area also came under rocket fire.