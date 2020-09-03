Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed an agreement with Netflix streaming service, reports The New York Times…

As specified, for several years the couple will participate in the creation of documentaries and feature films, as well as productions and programs for children.

Harry and Meghan noted that work is important for them as young parents “over inspiring family programs“.

In turn, one of the managers of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, said that the company is proud that their service was chosen by the couple as a creative platform.

According to the publication, Netflix is ​​interested in programs aimed at family members due to heightened competition.

What will be the fee for Harry and Megan is still unknown.

We will remind, at the beginning of the year the British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to resign as senior members of the royal family, after which they moved to Canada.