NATO plans to build a new space center at Ramstein AFB in Germany.

As writes Sueddeutsche ZeitungThe NATO defense ministers will announce these plans on October 22nd.

The center will primarily serve as a focal point for observing outer space. However, in the future, it may be converted into a command center for the adoption of defense measures.

In addition, it is reported that a NATO analytical center for the study of space activities may be created in Germany or France.

In the summer of 2019, the countries of the alliance approved the concept of the organization’s policy in the field of space. According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, we are not talking about the militarization of outer space.

A few days ago, the media reported that Germany was secretly preparing for a nuclear war. The country allegedly held secret military exercises to develop the combat use of nuclear weapons.