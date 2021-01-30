Militants from the terrorist group ISIS, banned in the Russian Federation, raised a riot on January 30 in the Al-Bulgari prison in the Syrian province of Haseke, the channel reports. Al mayadeen…

According to media reports, at first the terrorists started a fire to distract the attention of the guards, and then tried to escape.

The military from the “Forces of Democratic Syria” managed to block the territory of the prison and detain 70 criminals.

The channel notes that this prison contains more than 5 thousand terrorists who were previously mercenaries.