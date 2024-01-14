US President Joe Biden is disappointed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to follow Washington's requests regarding the Gaza Strip. The agency reported this on Sunday, January 14 Axios with reference to sources.

“The situation is bad, we are stuck. The president’s patience is running out,” a source among American officials told the agency.

It is noted that the United States expects greater efforts from Israel in supporting humanitarian aid shipments to the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Authority's access to frozen tax revenues. In addition, the White House is concerned about Netanyahu’s reluctance to seriously discuss action plans after the end of the military phase of the conflict, as well as the ongoing active phase of the military operation.

“There is huge disappointment,” the publication’s interlocutor summed up, speaking about the mood in the White House.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu said that actions in the Gaza Strip must continue until victory and no one will stop Israel from achieving it in the war against Hamas.

Prior to this, on December 30, South Africa asked the International Court of Justice in The Hague to rule that Israel had violated its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention with its actions in the Gaza Strip. According to the African country, Israel's steps are in the nature of genocide, as they are carried out with the goal of “destroying the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group.”

In response to this, on December 31, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called the statements of the South African leadership false rantings and empty chatter. After this, on January 4, the US State Department announced its refusal to consider Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. On January 9, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the accusations against Israel groundless and expressed the opinion that South Africa’s lawsuit “distracts the attention” of the world community from resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.