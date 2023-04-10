WP: Russian Su-27 fired missile at British reconnaissance aircraft near Crimea

A Russian fighter jet nearly shot down a British spy plane near Crimea on September 29, 2022, informs newspaper The Washington Post, referring to secret Pentagon and intelligence documents.

In one of the secret documents of the Pentagon, the incident is referred to as the “almost shot down British RJ” (Rivet Joint – reconnaissance aircraft RC-135).

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the House of Commons in October that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets had intercepted an RC-135 in international airspace over the Black Sea, calling their flight reckless and noting that one of them approached the British aircraft by 15 feet. He added that one of the Su-27s “fired a missile” but did not tell lawmakers that the incident was close to being shot down, saying the missile launch was a “technical malfunction.”

Earlier it became known that the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin allegedly ordered the pilots of the US Air Force not to fly close to the Crimean peninsula and stay at a distance of about 80.4 kilometers from it.