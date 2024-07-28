One of the plans is the joint development of software. The details of the agreement are still being negotiated. Mitsubishi did not want to comment on the matter. The other two car manufacturers were initially unavailable for comment.

Nissan, Japan’s third-largest carmaker, is suffering from falling demand in its two most important markets, the US and China. This almost wiped out the company’s operating profit in the last quarter. The company also scaled back its full-year targets.

In March, Nissan and Honda announced that they were considering forming a strategic partnership to develop electric vehicles. The aim is to reduce costs in order to better compete against Tesla from the USA or BYD from China.

