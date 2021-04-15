F.According to a media report, officials in the Federal Chancellery have legal concerns about the federal emergency brake to contain the corona pandemic. According to a report in the “Bild” newspaper, several presentations by the Chancellery questioned the proportionality of the planned night curfew.

In a note from the beginning of March, a legal expert from the health department stated that the “fundamental validity of a night curfew” was problematic with regard to “proportionality” and the “currently unproven effectiveness” and was classified as illegal in court.

In addition, according to “Bild”, the note criticizes the fact that the draft law provides for a “purely incidence-based standard” to trigger the nationwide emergency brake. In addition to the incidences, other factors such as the R-factor and the number of ICU patients would have to be included.

According to the comment “Bild”, the “automatic closings of daycare centers and schools” are classified as “particularly problematic” because they did not adequately take into account the “right to education”. According to the report, the memo was signed by seven other presentations in the Chancellery.

The federal cabinet approved the draft for a new infection protection law on Tuesday, which for the first time provides for a nationwide emergency brake. This should take effect from an incidence value of 100 and includes, among other things, a night curfew and the closure of most shops.

The federal states see a need for improvement in the draft law. Among other things, the Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) had expressed doubts about the proportionality. The draft law is to be debated in the Bundestag for the first time on Friday, and will be passed there and in the Bundesrat next week.