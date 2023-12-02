DRussian police have raided several gay bars and nightclubs in Moscow, according to media reports. According to reports from several media outlets and on social networks, police officers searched several bars and a sauna that is only accessible to men on Saturday night. They apparently said they were looking for drugs. There are also said to have been arrests. There was initially no comment from the police, who, according to eyewitnesses, also photographed passports, including those of foreigners.

On Thursday, the country’s highest court declared an “international LGBT social movement” an “extremist organization.” The de facto ban threatens anyone who supports the concerns of homosexuals, bisexuals, transsexuals and others in any way, who may simply attract attention or have attracted attention in the past, with long prison sentences.

Fined for music video

Russia’s campaign against sexual minorities began more than ten years ago, with a ban on “gay propaganda directed at minors.” It was part of the campaign against “non-traditional values”. Vladimir Putin’s This was followed by a return to the presidency in 2012, which was overshadowed by a wave of protests.

Many of those affected have since left Russia out of fear for their lives. Commentators speak of an “Iranization” or “Nazification” of the country. Human rights activists complain that violence against homosexuals and calls for murder often have no consequences for the perpetrators.







Videos of the raids showed police, among other things, in front of a nightclub popular with gays where a huge dance party was taking place. “The music stopped in the middle of the party,” an eyewitness told Ostoroshno Novosti. The police then took photos of the guests’ identification documents.

On Friday, a court in St. Petersburg ordered a music television station to pay 500,000 rubles (5,088 euros) for showing a video of Russian pop star Sergei Lazarev depicting a scene of tenderness between two women. The video for the song “Tak krassiwo” (in German: So beautiful) violated the ban on “homo propaganda,” which criminalizes public displays of same-sex love.

Late in the evening, one of the oldest gay clubs in St. Petersburg announced that it was closing. As justification, the “main station” referred to a decision by the Supreme Court from the previous day.