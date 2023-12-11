Media | Radio Helsinki's new editor-in-chief is Jukka Hätinen

According to Hätinen, Radio Helsinki is a ship that has weathered many storms and storms.

Radio Helsinki's new editor-in-chief has been chosen Jukka Hätinen40. He starts his job right away.

Hätinen will take over as editor-in-chief from the position of communication specialist of the Musicians' Association, which he was hired for in the spring of 2022. His job description has also included planning and coordinating the communication of Radio Helsinki and the G Livelab Helsinki music club.

Until now, the chief editor has been the CEO Tanja Douglass.

In the year Founded in 2000, Radio Helsinki is an exception among Finnish local radio stations.

The core target group of the channel without a playlist is especially urban residents aged 25–45 with higher education. Although the listenership numbers are modest compared to other radio stations, the listeners are loyal radio consumers who have a strong emotional bond with the channel.

“Our channel's profile can be described as a curious breather and verbalizer of urban culture. The number of songs we play annually is superior compared to other radio channels. For example, last year more than 30,000 different music songs were played on our frequency,” says Hätinen.

Hastily has solid work experience in music media since the beginning of the 2000s. He is from Hyvinkää and graduated in media technology engineering at Häme University of Applied Sciences. He has no actual training as a journalist.

Hätinen started his work as a music editor by assisting online magazines for music diggers such as meteli.net and imperiumi.net. In the years 2007–2010, Hätinen worked at the office of the Finnish section of the MySpace online community, which was popular with music creators.

In the years 2016–2022, he was the editor-in-chief of Rumba magazine. The period fell in the middle of the media revolution.

“One of the tasks I was given was to honorably take the print version of the magazine to the grave. The last paper Rumba was published in May 2019.”

Hätinen has also worked as a web producer, edited the Rockin kūlom podcast and sat on the main jury of the Emma gala. He has done the Keikkahommia program on Radio Helsinki.

Hätinen has no background as a musician, but he has played DJ gigs in Helsinki's most central clubs since he became an adult. He has a wife and two children.

Hätinen is a vegan and has a season ticket for the Helsinki Seagulls basketball team.

Always when the editor-in-chief changes, speculations about a possible line change start. However, according to Hätinen, this is not in the offing.

“According to research, Radio Helsinki has an exceptionally loyal listener base. I'd be crazy if I tried to screw up a good concept. The product is fine, and I have no interest in changing it.”

In his work, Hätinen plans to focus more on behind-the-scenes management, for example by offering planning and sparring help to program makers. He considers the channel's current production side “edge”.

Radio Helsinki has spread nationwide in recent years. Today, the channel is heard in eight other cities in addition to Helsinki. According to Hätinen, there is enough work in new cities to increase awareness: listeners who have the “Radio Helsinki mindset” must be found.

Radio Helsinki's economic history is as colorful as its program map. Livelaboratorio, owned by the musicians' union, is the owner of channel Viides.

The worst times were in the mid-2010s, when the channel was shut down with crowdfunding. In November 2016, Radio Helsingin's business operations were sold to the current owner.

Hätinen considers the current financial situation to be “stable”, which is primarily influenced by the owner base.

“Radio Helsinki is a ship that has been sailing for more than 20 years and has weathered many storms and storms. If it drives steadily towards the right goal, then I'm not in a hurry and I don't want to wave it around too much,” says Hätinen.