Media | Qatari media office raided by Israeli forces – ordered closed for 45 days

of Israel forces have raided the offices of the influential Qatari media al-Jazeera in Ramallah, which is located in the occupied West Bank. Al Jazeera by Israeli forces demanded that the office be closed for 45 days.

Israeli forces reportedly entered the building on Sunday, heavily armed and masked. The closing order was given to the head of the office to Walid al-Omar. No justification was given for the decision.

According to Reuters, al-Jazeera was broadcasting live when Israeli soldiers entered its office building. The soldier reportedly ordered the office staff to leave the scene immediately and take the cameras with them.

The Israeli government banned al-Jazeera from operating inside the country in May. According to Israel, the local operation of al-Jazeera television channels was a threat to national security.

In May, Israeli authorities raided a hotel room that al-Jazeera had been using as its office after a ban on operations in Jerusalem.

A media correspondent Nida Ibrahim’s according to the Israeli authorities have already threatened to close the office, which is why the order did not come as a surprise.

The Union of Palestinian Journalists condemned Israel’s action, saying it was “arbitrary” and a violation of journalistic and media work that reports on Israel’s actions against Palestinians.