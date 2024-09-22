Sunday, September 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Media | Qatari media office raided by Israeli forces – ordered closed for 45 days

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Media | Qatari media office raided by Israeli forces – ordered closed for 45 days
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

of Israel forces have raided the offices of the influential Qatari media al-Jazeera in Ramallah, which is located in the occupied West Bank. Al Jazeera by Israeli forces demanded that the office be closed for 45 days.

Israeli forces reportedly entered the building on Sunday, heavily armed and masked. The closing order was given to the head of the office to Walid al-Omar. No justification was given for the decision.

According to Reuters, al-Jazeera was broadcasting live when Israeli soldiers entered its office building. The soldier reportedly ordered the office staff to leave the scene immediately and take the cameras with them.

The Israeli government banned al-Jazeera from operating inside the country in May. According to Israel, the local operation of al-Jazeera television channels was a threat to national security.

In May, Israeli authorities raided a hotel room that al-Jazeera had been using as its office after a ban on operations in Jerusalem.

A media correspondent Nida Ibrahim’s according to the Israeli authorities have already threatened to close the office, which is why the order did not come as a surprise.

The Union of Palestinian Journalists condemned Israel’s action, saying it was “arbitrary” and a violation of journalistic and media work that reports on Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

#Media #Qatari #media #office #raided #Israeli #forces #ordered #closed #days

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The State Duma has revealed details about the summonses for the autumn draft

The State Duma has revealed details about the summonses for the autumn draft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]