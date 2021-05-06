The session “The Role of the Emirati Media During Crises” provided a practical assessment of the way the Emirati media has dealt with crises during the past few years, especially the global crisis brought on by the “Covid-19” pandemic, with the aim of arriving at visions for developing an effective national media strategy in addressing crises.

The Director General of the Emirates News Agency, Mohammed Jalal Al-Raisi, confirmed that the Emirati media, in its various institutions, is present and successful in managing emergency crises that have a range of reach to the state, pointing out that «the national media during the pandemic crisis (Covid-19) was at the level of event and responsibility, thanks to professionalism. And the confidence he gained from investigating credibility, and dealing with utmost transparency and impartiality with the implications of the crisis, its various dimensions and its effects on society.

The editor-in-chief of the Emirates Today newspaper, Sami Al-Riyami, confirmed that our media plays a positive role during crises, but on the other hand faces a number of challenges, the most prominent of which is the lack of specialized media in some areas, especially the development, scientific and health media.

Al-Riyami said: “We are going through a phase in which no one pays attention to the suffering of the press, even though we are in dire need of support,” pointing out that the Emirati press is able to develop its journalistic tools and not rely completely on paper work, and it has succeeded in that during the pandemic, as evidenced by an increase. The number of readers (Emirates Today), as its content was viewed on digital platforms during mid-2019, three million followers, and the number doubled during the second half of 2020 to nine million followers, thanks to the innovative tools used to produce new content. The head of the Emirates Journalists Association, Muhammad Al Hammadi, stressed that “the media sector in the whole world is experiencing crises that we all know, and the Emirati media is part of this general situation,” indicating the importance of the speed factor in transmitting information and conveying the media message during the crisis, and the need to be accurate, transparent and honest. And the courage in dealing with the events ». Mona Bousmra, the responsible editor-in-chief of the newspaper, Mona Bousamra, said that “the (Corona) pandemic has posed a challenge to all media institutions in the world, and the media confusion that occurred at the beginning of the crisis is caused by the nature and magnitude of the unexpected health crisis.” The circle of confusion was long, but it quickly rearranged its priorities, and rectified the situation until it became the first reliable source for society to obtain information related to the developments of the situation locally and globally, and the strong media and technical infrastructure of the state helped us in that, as they were greatly supportive of the Emirati newspapers, to launch new tools that reach Directly to the reader, in an effective manner, across various digital platforms. ”





