Media | Poll: Yle and STT citizens think the most reliable media

About one in four respondents trust the coverage of afternoon newspapers.

Yle and BTI receive the best rating from citizens in the reliability of news coverage, according to a survey by the Municipal Sector Development Foundation. The reliability of Yle’s television and radio news is in the order of 80%, as is that of BTI.

MTV News has 70 percent confidence. Helsingin Sanomat will do the same with MTV if people in the Helsinki metropolitan area are asked for trust. In the whole country, however, Helsingin Sanomat’s confidence is five percentage points lower, at 65 per cent.

About 60 percent of the respondents trusted Kauppalehti. Likewise, about six in ten respondents consider the coverage of a local newspaper in their home region to be reliable.

About a quarter of the respondents trust the news of the afternoon newspapers, Ilta-Sanomat and Iltalehti. In the case of afternoon newspapers, about 40 percent of respondents expressed that they did not find the news more reliable or unreliable.

The survey also measured trust in social media. The majority, about 60 percent, found information moving on social media unreliable. About one in five young respondents, up to thirty, rely on social media news coverage. Young people’s confidence in Finnish news coverage has increased in recent years.

On the party side also seems to be relevant to the relationship of trust built on the media. The content of the three most trusted media, Yle, STT and MTV, was trusted by all SDP and green supporters. The reliability of Yle and STT is also highly valued by supporters of the Left Alliance. Proponents of the Coalition Party and the RKP, in turn, give MTV a higher-than-average reliability mark.

Supporters of the Coalition Party appreciate Kauppudhti and Keskeskus’ News of the Rural Future more than others.

Confidence in the top three remains the weakest among basic Finnish supporters. The media only receive more than 50 percent trust from supporters of basic Finns. Distrust of Yleen, STT and MTV is also clearly higher among basic Finnish supporters than among supporters of other parties.

More than 4,500 people responded to the survey conducted by Kantar TNS. The margin of error for the survey is one and a half percentage points.