Media | Politiken magazine broke off cooperation with the award-winning war photographer, citing mistakes in Ukraine reporting

Award-winning photojournalist Jan Grarup himself has informed the magazine that he is no longer able to report on Ukraine objectively.

Danish daily newspaper Politiken suspends its collaboration with an award-winning photojournalist By Jan Grarup with, says Dagens Nyheter. The paper decided to end the cooperation after Grarup himself said that he could no longer objectively report on Ukraine.

“It’s about the fact that he announced earlier in the summer that he had lost objectivity in this matter,” Politiken’s editor-in-chief Amalie Kestler tells.

In addition, the editors have found several errors in his reports.

Grarup said, among other things, in July In an interview with Politiken that they support Ukraine in the war one hundred percent. In the same interview, he said that he was together with Ukrainian soldiers on the front line and that he helped them launch a mortar against Russian troops.

According to Politiken’s report, Grarup wrote a “greeting” to the Russians on the grenade, but the actual firing was nevertheless carried out by a Ukrainian soldier.

In addition the same article recounts a couple of other events as if Grarup had experienced them himself.

One deals with a situation where Ukrainian soldiers threaten Russian prisoners of war, and the other with battalion losses. Both events are situations that Grarup has received information about from a source, not experienced them himself.

The third incident that came to the attention of Politiken’s editorial staff concerns the attack on a pizzeria in Kramatorski that took place at the end of June. Grarup has previously told Politiken that he stayed at the restaurant three hours before the attack, but his visit took place the day before.

“In this kind of cooperation, we have had no reason to believe that Jan Grarup’s information is incorrect. He has received a lot of information that we have had no reason to suspect. But here is concrete information that Jan Grarup himself says was wrong. I respect that a lot,” says editor-in-chief Kestler In an interview with Politiken.

Jan Grarup has received numerous awards, among others in the World Press Photo competitionand he is a respected photojournalist who has photographed in many crisis areas.

He has discussed, among other things, the Persian Gulf War, the Rwandan genocide, the siege of Sarajevo and the Palestinian uprising against Israel in 2000.

A year ago, he performed in Helsinki at the Museum of Photography.

“I understand one hundred percent that they no longer want to work with me. Journalistic honesty and credibility are important,” says Grarup.

in Ukraine assistant relationships of working assistants has also been dismantled in Finland. Last spring, for example Iltalehti ended the cooperation with the paper’s Ukrainian contributor.

An external request for clarification about the authenticity of the photos taken by the assistant started an inspection process at Iltalehti, as a result of which errors were found in several articles about the war written by the assistant in question.

Some of the pictures of the assistant’s stories were taken at different times and in different places than had been claimed. In the end, Iltalehti ended up removing 33 published articles from its website.