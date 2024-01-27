Media | Photos from the war may no longer exist

We cling to the question of the authenticity of the photos, because it is much more difficult to ask who took the photos and why.

In the winter of 1991 Operation Desert Storm began in the Persian Gulf. The multinational coalition's invasion of Iraq was televised live. It was unprecedented. Missiles blazed across the squares. The images were unclear, but believable in the news frame.

Philosopher Jean Baudrillard wrote his series of essays The Gulf War Did Not Take Place, there was no Gulf War. The idea was that, based on the pictures, what is thought to be the “Persian Gulf War” is something abstract, virtual and detached from reality.

In the winter of 2024 images of war events in the Middle East are still unclear. Images are distributed moment by moment, as has been done since Operation Desert Storm. Some of the material is communication, some is disinformation, some is propaganda.

Earlier in January, the United States and Britain attacked Yemen. It was easy to connect the pictures to a 30-year continuum, part of a difficult-to-interpret pictorial separate reality. An airplane, a strange red ball in the skyit's generic, I thought.

There have been more missile strikes, and the war in the Middle East seems to be spreading. I stare the news in connection with a picture of a statue of smoke, which, according to the caption, rises from the Lebanese village of Odaisseh. As a regular news follower, I have nothing on hand to verify the origin of the images. My understanding of it is based on the reputation of news agencies and contracts between people who don't know each other.

A column of smoke rises from the Lebanese village of Odaisseh, says the caption of the news photo. The reader has no reason to doubt that the picture is genuine. The important thing is the contract, not the image itself.

I believe the AFP photo is genuine. I have no reason to doubt it. The alternative to trust would be chaos. But the picture could show almost anything, and I would trust it just the same. The important thing is the contract, not the image itself.

Isn't it strange? How can I think that an image of war is “generic” or that the authenticity of an image does not matter?

Artificial intelligence the “photos” compiled look almost the same as the photos taken from real events. Immediately after Israel attacked Gaza, the media appeared artificial intelligence image about a man carrying children in the ruins. By examining the hands and feet, the picture was found to be fake, but before that it had time to spread recklessly.

At the end of the year, a Finnish municipal politician spread mockery pictures of aid workers spoon feeding adult males. The pictures were attached to asylum seekers coming from the Middle East via Russia. Their authenticity was also quickly questioned.

“ The alternative to trust would be chaos.

Checking the origin and facts is important because of contracts. It is necessary to fuss over the pictures in order to maintain the credibility of the entire media system. But it is not enough to identify the images as fakes. It misses the essential point, that the images are related to and affect concrete events in any case.

The pictures, regardless of their relationship to reality, are present in my kitchen and in what is left of Gaza's kitchens. Children die all the time, even if some of the pictures showing children dying turn out to be manipulations.

Pixels getting stuck in the origin is regressive, a true mass escape from reality. It is more difficult to look beyond the illusion of the image's authenticity and ask: Who made these pictures – five ways – and spread them? Why? What is the idea behind it? What war instruments are these? How do I participate in this?

I don't know what Baudrillard would say about artificial intelligence images. It seems that they are either less real or as real as the images of Operation Desert Storm missiles, fighter jets in Yemen or the ruins of Gaza. All of them are part of the same long conflict with which one has to live and work, even if the faith in all the images has gone.

The author is a lecturer in photography at Aalto University and a writer.