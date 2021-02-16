No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Media | Perttu Kauppinen has been elected Iltalehti’s corresponding editor-in-chief

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 16, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kauppinen, 42, has worked as Iltalehti’s news editor-in-chief since 2018.

Iltalehti the new corresponding editor – in – chief is Perttu Kauppinen.

Kauppinen has been acting director of Iltalehti. editor-in-chief from February 4, when Iltalehti’s previous corresponding editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärven was announced to move editor-in-chief of the Swedish-speaking Hufvudstadsbladet.

Kauppinen, 42, has worked as Iltalehti’s news editor-in-chief since 2018. Prior to that, Kauppinen worked as the corresponding editor-in-chief of Etelä-Suomen Sanomat and before that as the editorial manager of Helsingin Sanomat.

At the same time, Iltalehti will start looking for a new news editor.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.