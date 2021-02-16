Media | Perttu Kauppinen has been elected Iltalehti’s corresponding editor-in-chief

Kauppinen, 42, has worked as Iltalehti’s news editor-in-chief since 2018.

Iltalehti the new corresponding editor – in – chief is Perttu Kauppinen.

Kauppinen has been acting director of Iltalehti. editor-in-chief from February 4, when Iltalehti’s previous corresponding editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärven was announced to move editor-in-chief of the Swedish-speaking Hufvudstadsbladet.

Kauppinen, 42, has worked as Iltalehti’s news editor-in-chief since 2018. Prior to that, Kauppinen worked as the corresponding editor-in-chief of Etelä-Suomen Sanomat and before that as the editorial manager of Helsingin Sanomat.

At the same time, Iltalehti will start looking for a new news editor.