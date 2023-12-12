Media | Organization: KHO's tax decision threatens freedom of speech

The risk is that the decision will have considerable deterrent and silencing effects on journalists, says the press release of Finland's IPI.

International the Finnish group of the press institute (International Press Institute, abbreviated as IPI) is seriously concerned about the effects of the Supreme Administrative Court's tax decision on journalism.

Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) boat in its yearbook decision on Monday, that the editor of Helsingin Sanomat will have to pay taxes on the lawyer's fees that the paper has paid in the Viestikoekeskus lawsuit.

The decision concerned a journalist who was sentenced by the Helsinki District Court in January 2023 to a fine for revealing a security secret.

Investigative more journalism is needed in Finland, not less, Finland's IPI states in its press release. According to the group, the decision threatens to make critical journalism even more difficult. Finland's IPI is particularly concerned about the possibilities of local media and other small outlets to carry out their mission, to monitor those in power.

Finland's IPI reminds that freedom of speech is a constitutional right belonging to democracy, and Finland has so far been a model country for freedom of speech. According to the group, restricting the activities of journalists leads to the fact that the public does not get the information it is entitled to.

Finland's IPI requires that tax legislation take into account the effects on freedom of speech and other fundamental rights.

IPI is an international freedom of expression organization that monitors and defends media freedom. The organization includes editors-in-chief, media managers and journalists from about a hundred countries. In Finland, the organization is represented by the IPI Finland group.