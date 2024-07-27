Media | NOW: Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is fighting a legal battle against his children over the future of the media empire

Media|According to The New York Times, Murdoch’s goal is to guarantee the continuation of a conservative editorial line in his media empire.

27.7. 15:00

A media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his three children are fighting a legal battle for control of the media empire built by Murdoch, says the American The New York Times (NOW).

According to legal documents seen by the newspaper, the 93-year-old Murdoch’s goal is to guarantee his eldest son of Lachlan Murdocha place at the head of the media empire after the death of Father Murdoch.

The legal battle seeks to give Lachlan Murdoch more voting power in the Murdoch family’s foundation, which controls the family’s media empire. I saw Lachlan’s three siblings, James, Elisabeth and Prudence Murdoch could not challenge him.

The voting power in the family foundation is currently held by Rupert Murdoch and his four children from his first two marriages.

In court Murdoch must prove that he will act as he sees fit to preserve the trust’s value.

Murdoch’s view is that securing Lachlan Murdoch’s leadership position helps maintain the conservative editorial line of the media and thus guarantees the preservation of the value of the companies for the safety of all heirs.

Father Murdoch is worried that his four children’s “lack of consensus” would affect the direction of the companies. Lachlan Murdoch is considered the most conservative of the children, while his three siblings have been considered more politically moderate.

The trial is scheduled to begin in September.

Murdoch’s the influential media empire includes Fox Corporation and News Corporation, which operate numerous television channels and newspapers in Australia, Great Britain and the United States, among others.

The companies’ holdings include, for example, the US newspaper The Wall Street Journal, the cable news channel Fox News and the British tabloid newspaper The Sun. In Australia, News Corp rules a considerable part of the country’s media market.

Rupert Murdoch Retired of the companies’ boards last September. He was succeeded by Lachlan Murdoch, and father Murdoch continues as chairman emeritus of the two companies.

Murdoch’s channels and publications have been accused of repeated purposeful and distorted reporting to advance their own business interests.