Media | Nelonen received a decision from JSN on the Riku Rantala climate series, which is sponsored by Fortum

The Public Speech Council stated that Nelonen had violated the Journalist’s instructions prohibiting the transfer of journalistic decision-making power outside the editorial board.

Four received a Public Speech from the Council (JSN) for a decision on the November-December TV series Riku Rantala & 100 questions about climate.

Supplier Riku Rantalan The six-part series, hosted by the company, was sponsored by the energy company Fortum, and experts representing the company appeared in half of the episodes of the program series. The idea of ​​cooperation was also Fortum.

The idea of ​​the series was to address climate change from different perspectives and seek to find answers to the climate issues that preoccupy people.

The complaint has been reported by the Carbonless Finland campaign. “The key issue in this case is the relationship between Fortum’s own business and the socially significant issue addressed by the program: climate change,” on the campaign pages.

JSN dealt with complaint from the point of view of journalistic decision-making, the press release states.

JSN stated that Nelonen had violated Section 2 of the Journalist’s Guidelines, which prohibits the transfer of journalistic decision-making power to third parties. JSN noted that journalistic choices already start with the choice of topics and authors.

Four In its reply to JSN, Fortum AG assured that the decision – making power was retained in the delivery, inter alia through the entries in the contract, and that the episodes of the program had been implemented with a critical approach towards Fortum. According to JSN, however, due to the pattern of cooperation, the sponsor had in practice influenced the ideation of the program series and the choice of the author.

“The entity was likely to undermine public confidence in the independence of journalism, especially as energy company representatives were strongly represented in the program series,” the release said.

Retractable Karelian and Östnyland newspapers also received decisions.

Karjalainen reported on the request for an investigation without knowing that the preliminary investigation into the matter had already been completed the previous week, and the newspaper did not rectify the case in accordance with the Journalist’s instructions.

Östnyland was charged with reporting on property transfers. Since 2020, the magazine has published information on all property transfers worth at least EUR 150,000 in four municipalities.

The decision taken by JSN was based on the fact that the price limit of EUR 150 000 chosen by the magazine alone was not a sufficient journalistic reason to publish the name of an individual together with the address. In the case of personal data such as a combination of individuals’ names and home addresses, special consideration should be given to deliveries, the Council noted.

Iltalehti got a liberating decision from the picture where George Floyd lay dead in an ambulance. Yle received two acquittal decisions: one about the rhetoric used by some Finnish politicians in the news about the threat assessments of the protection police, and another about the visitor column published by Yle.

The complaint about the threat assessments of the Security Police had been made by a Basic Finnish MP Riikka Purra. He told about it himself On Twitter. Purra said he had been equated in the news with a national security threat and expressed disappointment with JSN’s release decision.

Nelonen Media and Helsingin Sanomat are part of the Sanoma Group.