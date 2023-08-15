Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Media | MTV starts change negotiations, initial need to reduce at least 45 people

August 15, 2023
Media | MTV starts change negotiations, initial need to reduce at least 45 people

According to MTV, the preliminary estimate of the need to reduce personnel is 45 people, but the number may increase if the planned new tasks are not accepted.

Media company MTV says that it will start change negotiations, which will concern the entire personnel of MTV oy, i.e. around 430 people.

According to MTV, the change negotiations are being held for financial, production and the need to reorganize operations.

The company says that it is planning structural and functional changes that could cause job duties to change, merge, cease, outsource, substantially change the terms of the employment relationship, part-time hiring and/or layoffs.

According to MTV, the preliminary estimate of the need to reduce personnel is 45 people, but it may increase if the planned new tasks are not accepted.

The news is updated.

