Media | MTK’s management’s “wild speeches” did not affect the removal of the column criticizing the intensive production of animals, says the editor-in-chief of Kirkko ja kaupunki – a complaint about the violation of freedom of expression

Jaakko Heinimäki, editor-in-chief of Kirkko ja kaupunki magazine, removed the column and apologized for the publication, but now gives theologian Kari Kuula a new opportunity.

Church and the city’s decision to remove the column criticizing animal intensive production from its website has spawned a complaint to the Public Speech Council.

“The complaint concerns the columnist’s freedom of expression and the possible impact of outside pressure on the removal decision,” Eero Hyvönen tells by phone.

He finds the case interesting. The complaint is “likely” to be dealt with.

The timetable for the decision on consideration may also be speeded up at Wednesday’s meeting, given the fundamental importance of the subject.

Depreciation decision editor-in-chief To Jaakko Heinimäki a two-week response time will be given after the processing decision.

It is not a question of law, but of stricter self-regulation of journalism and following the Journalist’s instructions, to which the Church and the City is also committed.

Church and City magazine published its standard columnist on January 18th Kari Kuulan in the title of the article Listen: The industrial use of animals is reminiscent of Satan’s destruction – Jesus’ follower cannot participate in the current abuse.

Priest and Doctor of Theology Kuula mentioned “concentration camps” in his column criticizing the intensive production of animals.

Kuula estimates that eating and utilizing animals is something that God “allows” but “only to a certain extent”. “A Christian must give up the intensive use of animals,” he wrote.

The web archive version of the deleted column is still available in its entirety behind this link.

The editor-in-chief’s removal decision and apology were published on Monday, January 25, titled From the editor-in-chief: is the ranch a concentration camp?

According to the editor-in-chief, “the shortcoming of the removed column was the griefless generalization. Not all ranches are concentration camps and meat production is not necessarily satanic cruelty. ”

However, Kuula did not claim every ranch as a concentration camp and did not condemn all meat eating. An apology from the editor-in-chief can be found from this link.

Kohua contributed by the chairman of the board of MTK, the Confederation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers Juha Marttila.

He announced in the Rural Future that the organization is investigating legal action, because the writing was a “appalling attack on Finnish livestock production and producers”.

However, MTK’s column did not mention MTK and did not talk directly about Finnish livestock production or producers.

“The threat of legal action feels really special,” says Hyvönen of JSN. “The perspective of the column was global.”

Marttila said on Twitter on Twitter that legal action will be taken under the Church Act and that a complaint will be filed in the court chapter.

Finland leader of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Archbishop Tapio Luoma inflated the stir by typing On Facebookthat farmers are “justifiably injured”.

He taught the priest by reminding him that the role of the church is not to “blame” the farmers, but above all to support them.

However, the column did not condemn the agricultural industry as a whole but the “intensive production” of animals.

Medically the decisive factor is whether the editor-in-chief Heinimäki tended to remove the column due to pressure.

The editor-in-chief has the right to remove the contents per se, although here he is guided by the strict statement on the removal of online content. The pressure must not affect the decision at all.

“It is important to know how the process has gone and how active the editor-in-chief has been at any stage,” Eero Hyvönen estimates.

How the process then went?

“By no means does the editor-in-chief have time to read everything that is put on the network. This was published by the incoming editorial secretary, ”editor-in-chief Jaakko Heinimäki tells HS by phone.

He read the column after the first angry phone calls.

“I think it was unfinished and would have benefited from one more round of editing,” Heinimäki says.

This was not yet the reason for the removal decision.

“When Kari Kuula himself with thousands of apologies regretting the column in other media and proposing to supplement it for us, I decided to take it away if it is so prone to misunderstandings that it should be considered with thousands of apologies to apologize. And let Kula know that he is allowed to write it in a completely new form. ”

Kari Kuula tells HS that he did not want the deletion of the column, but an explanatory addition of four sentences the day after the publication of the column.

“In the addendum, I reminded you that the perspective is global. It is not directed against Finnish entrepreneurs, but it takes responsibility from consumers, ie from all of us. ”

Why was the proposed addition not valid for the editor-in-chief?

“I can not say. In that situation, such a ‘I didn’t mean this’ supplement did not feel good, ”says Heinimäki.

He praises Kuula as an excellent theological columnist.

“His column turn is again on Monday, and we’re ready to publish the text sooner.”

Kuula is currently considering the matter.

“I’m not making the same column, but I really should make a new version of it.”

Heinimäki according to him, there was no pressure and no noise affected the removal decision.

“I have taken note of MTK’s consistently bad-ass speech. MTK’s communications director contacted me and asked if Kuula’s views represented the position of the church and Kirkko ja kaupunki magazine. I stated that the purpose of the magazine is to serve as a forum for different opinions in religious and worldview debate and not just to convey the official positions of the Church. ”

What about is the editor-in-chief’s justification for the deletion decision sufficient for the Public Speech Council?

“I will not comment on the details before handling the complaint,” says Eero Hyvönen, Chairman of JSN.