The Moscow police began checking after the statement of blogger Yegor Zhukov, previously convicted of extremism, about beating by two unknown persons, reports RIA News with reference to a source in law enforcement

At the moment, the issue of initiating a criminal case under the article “Beatings” is being resolved.

According to Zhukov’s supporters, he is in the city hospital No. 67. He is planned to have an MRI scan of his brain.

As reported on August 30, Zhukov was beaten by unknown persons near his house. Then they fled from the scene “on scooters”. Zhukov turned to the Department of Internal Affairs for the Mozhaisky District of Moscow.

Recall that a year ago Zhukov was charged with publicly calling for extremism in several of his videos. The prosecutor asked for four years in a general regime colony. But the court decided to sentence him to three years probation. Note that Yegor Zhukov is prohibited from creating and maintaining websites.