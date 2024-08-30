Media | More than 30 employees sued MTV

Media|The employees demanded that MTV pay them damages.

Over According to HS’s information, 30 MTV employees have sued the company for unequal treatment. The dispute concerns paid holidays.

According to the employees who brought the lawsuit, MTV has deviated from the obligation of equal treatment in the Employment Contracts Act.

The suit says that some of the employees hired by MTV after 2015 have been given five days off with pay, but some have not. The plaintiffs have not been freed.

The contracts of employees hired by the company before 2015 have included five days of paid time off in addition to the five weeks of vacation according to the annual leave law.

The employees demanded that MTV give them retroactive paid time off and pay damages.

The dispute between MTV and the employees is related to the company’s decision in 2015 to transfer some of its employees to the services of its sister company Mediahub Helsinki. Among other things, Mediahub, which produced MTV News, was merged into MTV in 2019.

HS did not reach MTV’s CEO Johannes Leppä to comment on the matter.