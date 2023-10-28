Another studio is cutting costs and laying off employees. According to a new GLHF report, Half Moleculethe developer of LittleBigPlanet and dreamswill lay off between 15% and 20% of its staff.

“With a target workforce of 115 employees, this represents a significant reduction from the workforce of approximately 135 employees. Employees were informed about this at an internal meeting today, October 24, 2023,” the GLHF report says.

The layoffs come a month after support for dreams will officially come to an end. Half Molecule was founded in 2006 and is primarily known as the studio behind the hit franchise LittleBigPlanet. The company was acquired by sony to be part of PlayStation Studios in 2010.

The studio released the first two titles of LittleBigPlanet before the franchise was moved to Sumo Digital. With LittleBigPlanet no longer being created by Half Moleculethe company developed and launched Tearaway in 2013 before moving to the aforementioned dreamswhich was released in 2020.

Moments after word spread about this situation, Half Molecule posted a statement on its social media profiles, confirming the layoffs at the company.

“During last year, Half Molecule has made significant strategic changes, including changing the focus of dreamsto our new project,” says the company. “We have had to make the difficult decision to begin the consultation process for team members in certain departments of the studio. This is a difficult time for both the people affected and the studio in general. “Every role that is at risk is filled by someone who has contributed something special to Half Molecule. We will ensure that those affected receive the best support we can provide during this process. We will continue to support the Community of dreams in the foreseeable future and we will update on future plans at a later date.”

Via: Insider Gaming

Author’s note: This thing about layoffs in the video game industry is very rude. I thought it was only happening with studios that were absorbed by giants like Embracer, but this is already getting out of control.