Medium moleculesthe PlayStation Studios team best known for Dreams and the LittleBigPlanet series, nominated John Beech like New creative directors of study.

Beech, who previously served as lead game designer, will take over the position replacing co-founder Mark Healey, who left the studio last month after 17 years.

“We are extremely honored to introduce you to our new Creative Director, John Beech! John has been a pivotal member of Media Molecule for 14 years and a member of the community before that. We are so excited that John will be leading us on our new journey!”, reads the study’s Twitter post.

Recently many key Media Molecule figures have left the studio. In addition to co-founder and creative director Mark Healey, last month there was also the farewell of senior producer Suzy Wallace, who joined Firesprite Studios, another PlayStation Studios team. In December of last year it was the turn of Kareem Ettouney, founder and art director. In between, the end of support for Dreams was also announced, with the studio embarking on a brand new project.

In short, we are talking about an important transition phase for Media Molecule with changes at the top that will determine the future of the studio in the coming years.