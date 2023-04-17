Mark Healeyco-founder of Medium molecules and creative director of LittleBigPlanet 1 & 2, has announced that he is about to leave the team of Playstation Studios by Sony.

The news came directly from Healey, via a Twitter post stating that today is his last day at Media Molecule. She didn’t specify what he will do from now on, but confirmed that anyway intends to create video games in the future as well.

“After an incredible seventeen years of co-birthing and building Media Molecule, I’ve decided the time has come for me to leave the nest, set sail, and chart a new course. Today is my last day at Media Molecule,” reads the tweet by Healey.

“From LittleBigPlanet to Dreams and beyond, I’m proud to have done my part and lucky to have worked with such brilliant people and such a wonderfully talented community, that I will continue to be a fan of. But a strong cosmic breeze is pulling me along and my pirate heart has awakened, i’m not getting any younger, so i’m going to let myself go for a while to the winds of my various curiosities and see where they take me… So here are some new beginnings, following your heart and exploring the unknown. “Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum” (here Healey quotes a fictitious sailor song, ed), I’m off on a pirate adventure! (one that involves making video games).”

Mark Healey’s departure comes just days after Media Molecule announced it will end support for Dreams in September and embark on the development of a new video game, which will be a completely new title and may also have live service features. Furthermore, in December last year the studio lost another big shot, namely Kareem Ettouney, art director and also co-founder of the team.