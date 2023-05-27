Media Molecule has appointed former lead designer John Beech as its new creative director.

Beech steps in to replace co-founder Mark Healy, who left the studio last month after 17 years.

“Today we’re extremely honored to introduce you to our new Creative Director – @Johnee_B!” the studio tweeted.

“John has been a crucial part of Media Molecule for 14 years, and a community member before that. We’re so excited that John will be leading us on our new journey here at the studio!”

I could not be more honored to take on the role of Creative Director at @mediamolecule <3

They are without a doubt some of the most incredibly creative people I have ever had the privilege to know.

I will strive to do my highest to make them, and the Mm community proud!

<3 https://t.co/1OJcH3Yr6m —John Beech (@Johnee_B) May 26, 2023

In response, Beech – who has been at the studio since 2009 after his LittleBigPlanet user-generated content got him noticed by the team – said that he “could not be more honored to take on the role”, adding that the Media Molecule team ” are without a doubt some of the most incredibly creative people I have ever had the privilege to know.”

“I will strive to do my highest to make them, and the Mm coMmunity proud!” Beech added.

As Wes explained for us at the time, Mark Healey co-founded Media Molecule in 2006 in Guildford alongside Kareem Ettouney, Alex Evans and David Smith, after working at Fable developer Lionhead (and creating Rag Doll Kung Fu, the first non-Valve game onSteam). Media Molecule’s first game was 2008 PlayStation 3 user-generated content platformer LittleBigPlanet, which did well enough that Sony bought the company two years later in 2010.

Healey went on to work on 2011’s LittleBigPlanet 2, 2013’s Tearaway and, most recently, PlayStation 4 game Dreams.

ICYMI, Media Molecule is set to discontinue live support for its game-making Dreams after 1st September 2023.