Suzy WallaceSenior Producer of Medium moleculesannounced that he has left the company for Firesprite Studios. It is therefore an “internal” shift, from one PlayStation Studios company to another. Both are also located in England.

According to Wallace’s LinkedIn profile, now the woman holds the role of Development Director at Firesprite Studios and will be working on an “exciting new project”. We already know the company has three games in the works, including an action-adventure “blockbuster,” a “groundbreaking next-gen PvP shooter,” and a “grim, story-driven, next-gen narrative adventure title.”

We don’t know exactly what project Suzy Wallace is dedicated to. The only certainty is that Firesprite Studios it’s getting bigger and bigger

Not the first person to walk away from Media Molecule. Co-founder and art director Kareem Ettouney and co-founder and creative director Mark Healey have left the studio. Also, Dream support will end in September, Media Molecule has decided to switch to a new game.